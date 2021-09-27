Administrators closed all boys' bathrooms on the second and third floors at Osbourn Park High School outside Manassas Monday due to a teen TikTok trend involving vandalism and theft at school.
Called "devious lick" or "diabolical lick," teenagers are stealing or vandalizing items like soap dispensers, mirrors, toilet paper holders, signs and science lab equipment and bragging about it on social media.
Osbourn Park Principal Lisamarie Kane said administrators closed all the boys' bathrooms on the second and third floors at the school off Euclid Avenue Monday because of the vandalism. Bathrooms on the first floor were open and being monitored by staff, she said.
In a note to the school community, Kane said all boys' bathrooms except one by the gym on the first floor were closed "until further notice."
More than 2,500 students were enrolled at Osbourn Park during last school year.
In an email to InsideNoVa, Kane said the bathroom closures are temporary and there is a plan in place to reopen them Tuesday.
The trend has hit schools locally and nationwide, causing major damage and loss, school officials say.
A TikTok spokesperson told the Associated Press the platform is removing “devious licks” content and "redirecting hashtags and search results to its guidelines to discourage the behavior."
At Osbourn Park, Kane said the acts of vandalism and theft are under investigation and consequences range from "suspension to alternative school."
"As we stress the characteristics of ALL Yellow Jackets, respect and kindness are probably the most important," Kane wrote. "It is both unkind and disrespectful to leave the restrooms dirty and to steal soap, mirrors, etc."
