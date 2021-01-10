Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand announced Sunday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all school employees as a part of the 1b group of other essential workers.
The vaccine will be administered through Inova Health in partnership with the Fairfax County Health Department, he said in a note to families and staff.
"I received official confirmation from our health director this morning about this positive announcement and wanted to share it with you immediately," Brabrand wrote.
Virginia's Phase 1b strategy for frontline essential workers requires local health departments to adhere to vaccinating the groups as prioritized in Gov. Ralph Northam's announcement last week. Fairfax County will begin vaccinating police, fire, hazmat, corrections, and homeless shelter workers through closed vaccination clinics this week.
The next priority group are childcare, K-12 teachers and staff, Brabrand said.
Starting as early as Saturday, Jan. 16, the Fairfax health department has partnered with Inova to vaccinate an estimated 40,000 teachers and staff of public and private schools and childcare programs across the health district. The health department is finalizing the logistics with Inova and is collaborating with FCPS on an implementation plan to accomplish this within the next three weeks, as vaccine supplies permit.
School officials are working to provide registration details and other vaccine information this week.
More specific information regarding 1b workers is available on the governor’s website here.
"The availability of this vaccine for our staff, coupled with implementation of the five key mitigation strategies, strengthens our ability to gradually return to in-person instruction," Brabrand said. "Hope and help are now truly on the way."
Sincerely,
Scott Brabrand, Superintendent
