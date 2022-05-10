All five Inova hospitals have received “A” grades by the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022.
Inova Loudoun Hospital is one of only 22 hospitals in the United States, and one of only four in the state of Virginia to be awarded an “A” every grading cycle since 2012, with 21 consecutive As earned, the hospital said in a news release.
Inova Fair Oaks has received 20 consecutive “A” grades; Inova Mount Vernon has received 16 in a row since 2014; and Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital have received the top grade eight consecutive times since 2018.
“The care that our team members provide our community is extraordinary,” said J. Stephen Jones, MD, President and CEO, Inova Health System, in a statement. “Even during the stress of the pandemic, we have worked tirelessly to provide safe, high-reliability healthcare to each patient we have the privilege to serve. This recognition from Leapfrog is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to putting patient safety at the center of everything we do, and I am incredibly proud of this achievement.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
"As our healthcare system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Inova for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, in a statement. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire healthcare workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”
