All five Inova hospitals received "A" grades for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.
The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic
"Excellence in healthcare is not a one-time achievement, but a habit of continuously striving to live our values of putting the patient at the center of everything we do," said Dr. Chapy Venkatesan, Inova's chief quality and safety officer.
Only 27 hospitals in Virginia were awarded "A" grades for the spring term of 2023, five of which are Inova hospitals:
- Inova Loudoun Hospital is one of only 20 hospitals nationwide to earn straight A's since the program's launch - 23 consecutive A grades.
- Inova Fair Oaks has earned 22 consecutive A grades.
- Inova Mount Vernon has earned 18 consecutive A grades
- Inova Fairfax and Inova Alexandria hospitals have earned 10 consecutive A grades.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
To see Inova’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.