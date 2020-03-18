The Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism is closing all public playgrounds until further notice.
"This will help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission on surfaces as well as discourage children from playing in close proximity to one another," the agency said in a statement.
In the coming days caution tape and signage regarding this closure will be affixed to all county play structures.
Park rangers will monitor playgrounds as well to ensure the public is educated about these closures.
