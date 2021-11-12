The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton is participating in a globally produced production, “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre” this weekend.
Performances are scheduled tonight, Friday, Nov. 12, through Monday, Nov. 15, at 8 p.m. each night.
Joseph Wallen, the Workhouse Art Center’s director of performing arts, explained that “All Together Now!” features songs from Music Theatre International’s catalog of musicals, including “Annie,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Come From Away,” “Mary Poppins,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Godspell,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Hairspray,” “Les Misérables,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Mamma Mia!”, “My Fair Lady,” “Rent” and “Waitress.”
Drew Cohen, Music Theatre International’s president and CEO, said the show “is about bringing people back to the theater, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians.”
Because the revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, there is something for everyone to enjoy, Cohen added. “Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theater.”
The Workhouse production of “All Together Now!” will feature Jackie Madejski, Josh Carlas, Kellie Wells, Kristianna Pirrie and Sean Garcia as the performers and Robbie Taylor and David Weinraub as the musicians.
Merissa Martingnoni Driscoll is the music director, Brian Bachrach is handling sound and lighting, and Workhouse’s performing arts coordinator will be the show’s producer.
Driscoll said that the show is not only an invitation to come back to the theater but also a change to reimagine the performances.
“It may not be much,” she said. “A simple shift in perspective. A different instrument. A different voice. But the songs we've known for years can always take on new meaning, new forms.”
At the Workhouse’s production, the performers will use acoustic guitar as the driving instrument, Driscoll added. “Each song is given some space to reflect and readjust. Five singers bring individuality and intention to their performance both as an ensemble and in their own right. And a dedicated crew behind the scenes brings you a chance to reimagine.”
Leon Scioscia, president and CEO of Workhouse Arts Foundation Inc., said all crew and cast members will either be fully vaccinated or will have received a negative COVID-19 test result before the performances. Audience members must show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within two days of the performance. Masks are required in the theater except when eating or drinking.
2021-22 season announced
This weekend’s performances of “All Together Now!” are just part of the Workhouse Arts Center’s 2021-22 “Producing” and “Presenting” performing arts seasons.
The “Producing” season consists of live main stage, in-person productions, Saturday matinee family productions, and several stand-up comedy performances. All of these performing arts productions will be in Workhouse’s black box style, W-3 Theatre.
In addition to “All Together Now!”, other shows will include “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” (Dec. 10-Jan. 23), “Five Guys Named Moe” (March 5-April 9) and “Xanadu” (May 7-June 18).
The “Presenting” season, thanks to a Shuttered Venues Operators Grant from the federal government, will be comprised of several musical genres (banjo, blues/jazz, classical, comedy, contemporary classic and folk), a music festival/Brewfest and improvisational theater engagements providing unique artistic experiences for adults and young people from diverse racial and socio-economic communities.
All of the “Presenting” productions will occur in the center’s reconfigured McGuire Woods Gallery performance space, as well as at other performance venues around the Workhouse campus, including the Rizer Pavilion.
While still being developed, the “Presenting” season is expected to include performances by many regional artists and groups, such as the Alexandria Harmonizers, Bill Heid, Brass 5, John Bullard, Lynne Mackey, Plunky and Oneness, Terra Voce, New Orchestra of Washington, Barefoot Puppet Theater and Strathmore AIRS.
“Our 2021-22 season promises to be one which will be filled with thought-provoking and musically inspired and enjoyable productions,” Wallen said. “We are so excited to be presenting live performances again.”
The Workhouse Arts Foundation, which operates the Workhouse Arts Center, is housed in the former Workhouse prison facility of the DC Correctional Complex in Lorton that opened in 1910. After closure in 2001, its founders, in cooperation with Fairfax County leaders, turned the site into a community arts center. Opened in 2008, the Workhouse houses over 80 resident and associate artists, presents 100 annual art exhibitions and 300 annual performances, and supports dozens of classrooms for teaching 800 classes.
