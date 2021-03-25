Former Alexandria Mayor Allison Silberberg is trying to get her job back.
Silberberg announced Thursday she will challenge the current mayor, Justin Wilson, in the Democratic primary on June 8. Silberberg served as mayor from 2016 until 2018 but was defeated by Wilson, then vice mayor, in the Democratic primary that year. Wilson was not opposed in the general election in the largely Democratic city.
Silberberg said earlier this year she would not run for the position, but acknowledged in her campaign announcement that she has changed her mind.
"I was confident at the time that other qualified candidates would be coming forward. With no challengers having materialized for the primary, many residents have been urging me to reconsider," she said in a statement.
Silberberg said her vision is for Alexandria to be a growing, vibrant community that retains its small-town feel.
"Our city must thrive and do so with respect for our diverse people and neighborhoods, respect for our environment, respect for our numerous historic districts, and perhaps most importantly, respect for the critical role that trust plays in government," she added.
In her statement, she said Wilson had dismissed the concerns of some of the city's residents during his tenure.
"Our city and its many different points of view need a unifying leader who will listen carefully, ensure civility, and demonstrate respect for all residents in creating a livable, caring, ethical, and compassionate city," she added.
Wilson won the 2018 primary between the two by about 1,200 votes out of over 21,000 cast.
Silberberg first was elected to the Alexandria City Council in 2012 and ousted then-Mayor William D. Euille in the 2015 Democratic primary to run for mayor. Euille ran against Silberberg as a write-in candidate in the general election, but lost. Alexandria mayors serve three-year terms.
