If you haven’t already been exposed to the Delta variant of COVID-19, it’s so contagious and spreading so quickly that you will probably be exposed soon.
That’s the opinion of Dr. Danny Avula, who is leading Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
“The bulk of our population will likely be exposed to the Delta variant at some point in the next few months,” Avula said. “They’re either going to be exposed to it fully vaccinated or they’re not.”
Avula’s comments came during a media briefing Tuesday by state health officials on the spread of the Delta variant and the state’s response.
After falling to minimal numbers in late spring and early summer, the pandemic has roared back with a vengeance in Virginia. As of Wednesday, the state is averaging over 1,733 new cases a day, the most since Feb. 27 and 61.9% more than on the same date in 2020, when no vaccine was available. About 80% of the cases in Virginia are now the Delta variant, health officials said, based on testing of a limited number of samples.
Although over 70% of Virginia adults have been vaccinated, Avula and other health officials said that because Delta is so contagious – anywhere from two to four times more so than prior variants of coronavirus – vaccination rates will actually have to be much higher to achieve “herd immunity.”
And, Avula said, the Delta variant won’t be COVID’s last gasp.
“COVID is not going to go away after the Delta variant,” he added. “We are likely to see future variants and we are going to have to learn how to live with this disease.”
He said COVID vaccines will probably become like the flu shot, with booster shots required annually to tackle new strains as the virus mutates. Each variant is trying to survive and evade the vaccine, he added. “The Delta variant is doing a slightly better job at that.”
Avula said that the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 will probably receive emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in September, slightly earlier than previous projections.
Also within the next few weeks, he expects the FDA to give full licensure to the vaccines for adults, which were approved on an emergency basis late last year. When that happens, he said, vaccine requirements by employers and venues will become even more commonplace.
The FDA is also expected to decide soon whether to authorize a third, booster shot of the earlier vaccines for immuno-compromised individuals, he added.
Avula acknowledged that the current vaccines appear to not be quite as effective against the Delta variant, but are still generally preventing serious cases. “We’re going to need to follow the science and understand is that because vaccines are less effective than we thought?” he said.
However, overall, the state reports that since Jan. 1, only 1.5% of all new cases have occurred in fully vaccinated individuals.
Dr. Lilian Peake, the state’s epidemiologist, said the state is tracking the so-called breakthrough cases by asking individuals with positive COVID tests whether they were vaccinated or comparing case data with state vaccination records. The state is also reporting the cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with information about which vaccine the individuals received.
However, the health department stopped providing the ability on its dashboard for the public to see how the percentage of breakthrough cases has changed over time and whether it’s increasing with the Delta variant.
Peake said the state wanted to focus the dashboard on the rate of people who test positive after being vaccinated vs. those who are not vaccinated. “We want to make sure that we’re presenting data that conveys risk accurately.”
She added that as more people are vaccinated there will be more breakthrough cases. “That doesn’t mean that the vaccines aren’t working. The vaccines do work for all the variants that are circulating in the United States, including Delta.”
While the state’s data show that most Northern Virginia localities have some of the highest vaccination rates in the state, the percentages are actually probably even higher, Avula said. That’s because information on vaccines administered to Virginians by the federal government, over 448,000 doses, is not yet available by locality.
