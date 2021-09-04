Amazon will open its first delivery station in Stafford County to serve the Fredericksburg area in late September.
The 200,000-square-foot facility at 25 Strategy Drive will create 100 full and part-time associate jobs in addition to hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers.
Those interested can learn more about job opportunities at a hiring event hosted by VACareerWorks scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. at 10304 Spotsylvania Ave, Suite 100 Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Additionally, job seekers can visit amazon.com/apply to apply and choose an appointment that works for them or text DCNOW to 77088 to sign up for alerts from Amazon.
Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers, the company said.
“This is a major economic development announcement for Stafford County,” stated Crystal Vanuch, Chairwoman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors. “This new facility will have a lasting positive impact on our community and workforce.”
