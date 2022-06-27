Amazon has purchased about 58 acres of undeveloped land in Gainesville for $87.8 million.
Amazon Data Services Inc. purchased the land at 5845 Wellington Road on April 25 from Gainesville Associates LLC, which had owned it since 1976, according to online property records.
Amazon also purchased the adjacent 58.5 acres from Gainesville Associates for $52.3 million in April 2021.
While Amazon has not announced plans for the properties, they are zoned for industrial use and are within the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district.
The district is about 10,000 acres designated in 2016 to reduce regulatory hurdles for the industry within its boundaries.
The properties are also near other data center developments.
The data center industry has been growing exponentially in Northern Virginia, with much of that growth coming to Prince William. Since 2002, the industry has constructed 5.3 million square feet in Prince William County, according to a recently released county report. Looking at the growth trends, 4.1 million square feet was added between 2017 and 2021, compared to just 678,000 square feet from 2012 to 2017.
Of the county’s 5.3 million square feet of data centers, 2 million to 3 million square feet is under construction, the report says. Another 8 million to 10 million square feet is “in the development pipeline,” the report says.
Once all that construction finishes, Prince William County will be at more than 15 million square feet and knocking on the door of Loudoun County, which leads the global market with 26 million square feet of data centers and another 4 million in development.
The report is part of the county’s ongoing review of the Data Center Opportunity Zone overlay district. Officials are considering expanding the district along high-transmission power lines and adopting any necessary changes to construction standards, the Comprehensive Plan, the zoning ordinance and any other effects from data centers.
