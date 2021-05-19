The first Amazon Fresh grocery store in the D.C. area will open in Franconia on Thursday, May 27.
The store, at 7005 C Manchester Blvd., is the 13th Amazon Fresh in the country.
Amazon Fresh is focused on low prices including 15-cent bananas, 89-cent freshly baked bread and $4.97 rotisserie chickens, Amazon said in a news release.
“We look forward to serving the Franconia community and welcoming customers into our doors,” store manager Nadeem Sheikh said in a statement. “In addition to low prices, customers will find a broad selection of high-quality food and innovative shopping features. We’re also proud that this store has created hundreds of good jobs for the local community.”
Prime members will have access to free, same-day pickup from the store, which will also offer Amazon Dash Cart, which allows customers to skip the checkout line.
The 30,000-square-foot store will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
