Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion by 2040 to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday.
Numerous localities are under consideration and will be decided at a later date, the governor's office said in a news release.
"The new campuses will combine expandable capacity to position AWS for long-term growth in the Commonwealth," the release said.
Amazon is among the largest private-sector employers in Virginia, establishing its first AWS data centers and operations facilities in 2006 and later announcing its second headquarters in Arlington in 2018. The new investment will create at least 1,000 total new jobs across Virginia.
“Virginia will continue to encourage the development of this new generation of data center campuses across multiple regions of the Commonwealth," the release said. "These areas offer robust utility infrastructure, lower costs, great livability, and highly educated workforces and will benefit from the associated economic development and increased tax base, assisting the schools and providing services to the community.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission to secure the project to expand data center investment to new locations across Virginia. Pending approval by the Virginia General Assembly, the state is developing a new Mega Data Center Incentive Program, which the company will be eligible to receive.
The new program includes up to a 15-year extension of Data Center Sales and Use tax exemptions on qualifying equipment and enabling software. In addition, and also subject to approval by the General Assembly, AWS will be eligible to receive an MEI custom performance grant of up to $140 million for site and infrastructure improvements, workforce development, and other project-related costs.
