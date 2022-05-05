A $55 million investment from Amazon's Housing Equity Fund will bring hundreds of new affordable housing units to the Dominion Square affordable housing project in Fairfax County.
Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay announced the commitment, saying the units will increase the total housing delivered on that site to more than 500 affordable units for families and individuals throughout Fairfax County.
The two high-rise apartments are near the Silver line Metro station, and the project will also include a 30,000-square-foot community center "co-located on the property."
"Affordable housing is a huge priority in Fairfax County and certainly one of the entire region but instead of just saying it, we are taking action every single day to address what we think is an economic crisis," McKay said.
McKay acknowledged that Dominion Square is the first and largest fully-committed affordable housing development in Tysons corner. He said it would serve residents at various income levels from "below 30% to 60% of AMI" (area median income). He also addressed the economic benefits of having more affordable units, saying that the people filling the homes will also want to fill nearby jobs.
"Any investment in affordable housing is much more than an investment in buildings; we believe it's an investment in people, an investment in our economy, an investment in equity and opportunity," McKay said.
The board recently set a goal of 10,000 affordable units by 2034, doubling its original goal. It also added millions towards the cause in the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget. A vote on the final budget is scheduled for May 10.
U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly called the goal "the most ambitious of any jurisdiction in the region" and highlighted the cost of housing in Tysons, calling it very expensive.
"It is a signal accomplishment that Fairfax County, in partnership with Amazon, with our housing authority, is able to celebrate both phases of this project right in the heart of our commercial center. That is a statement," Connolly said.
The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing, and Virginia Housing will also fund the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.