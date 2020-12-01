Amazon continues to build its local network of last-mile delivery stations, with two new facilities in Gainesville and Manassas.
They follow the opening of two state-of-the-art delivery stations Amazon opened in Maryland in Lanham and Upper Marlboro in October.
The two facilities, one in Gainesville at 5533 Wellington Road encompassing 80,000 square feet and the other in Manassas at 11920 Balls Ford Road with 280,000 square feet, will employee about 200 people.
Amazon’s delivery stations are smaller sorting facilities that get packages delivered from its larger distribution centers, and often use independent drivers for home delivery of those packages.
The last-mile delivery stations use Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner Program, which has created hundreds of full-time delivery driver jobs.
Most independent Flex drivers earn between $18 and $25 an hour.
Amazon currently has 12 distribution, sortation and delivery centers throughout Virginia, including ones in Springfield and Sterling. It also has four large distribution facilities throughout Maryland.
(1) comment
The party of occupy wall street finally occupies wall street. Does "we are the 99%" still apply to the party of the confederacy? The dems now own BIG Google, BIG Twitter, BIG Amazon, BIG Microsoft, BIG insideNOVA, etc...Mission accomplished. The major market movers in the tech industry are run and employ leftists censors through and through. They are also for BIG government where unelected lifelong NOVA bureaucrats dictate how comfortable your life should be and send your tax dollars overseas to out of control NGOs.
