In Crystal City, Amazon is betting that there are future HQ2 workers who don’t know it yet.
On Oct. 18, Amazon Web Services’ new Skills Center will open to the public. Part showroom and part arcade, the storefront offers locals a look how cloud computing impacts their lives every day.
But after visitors finish playing the racing game where machine learning improves your car every go-round, or exploring how cloud computing makes better weather forecasting possible on a digital globe, Amazon officials hope some might consider a career in cloud technology. Behind the showroom at its HQ2 complex in Crystal City, the Skills Center will host classes ranging from computer technology basics to advanced cloud practitioner training that can end in cloud licensure.
The company says that the center is the newest part of Amazon’s goal of providing digital skills training to 29 million people worldwide by 2025 and to aid in workforce development and technology education in Virginia. In 2019, the company opened its first Amazon Web Services Think Big Space in Woodbridge’s River Oaks Elementary, followed by another one in Arlington’s Wakefield High School.
Russell Cowley, the skills center’s senior manager, told InsideNoVa that Amazon had found that across the country there’s a shortage of skilled cloud workers.
“During the pandemic, we did some research and we found that over 80% of businesses can’t hire enough people with cloud computing technology. So there’s cloud computing technology providers like AWS and then there’s businesses that need to run their applications on the cloud, so there’s two ends of the candlestick that need to have individuals that are upskilled and understand how it all works,” Crowley said. “We know the demand is there.”
Amazon says it’s already hired 5,000 employees for its Arlington HQ2 and will begin construction on its Helix East Coast headquarters within the next year.
On Wednesday, Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater inaugurated the 10,000-square-foot skills center with a panel discussion on workforce development and education.
Youngkin discussed how the state’s labor participation rate still lags behind its pre-pandemic levels and more so for women than men, but that more people could start returning with rising inflation squeezing household budgets.
“And the question then becomes, are they going to step back into sustainable work? Because, obviously, there’s great personal dignity in work,” Youngkin said. “So I believe this is going to have to be a very holistic initiative that combines nonprofits, for-profits, governments, quasi-governments, academics and … the internal grit of Virginians, to make sure that people go back into sustainable work.”
As Northern Virginia continues to grow into one of the East Coast’s biggest tech hubs, Slater said, it’s going to be crucial for the commonwealth to continue to train and retrain workers in cloud computing. Along with other initiatives like the Think Big spaces and a partnership between AWS and Northern Virginia Community College for a cloud computing degree, the skills center could help to do just that. In a statement, Slater said it would be patriot of the “pipeline of skilled talent for our local employers that power Virginia’s economy.”
“Virginia has a high concentration of technology workers, one of the highest in the nation, and that’s what our major focus is,” Slater told those assembled at the skills center Wednesday morning. “Our focus is on training to businesses’ needs, reaching out to businesses.”
