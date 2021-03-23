Amazon has officially launched two new delivery stations in Prince William County, creating more than 200 new full-time jobs.
Located in Manassas and Gainesville, the stations power Amazon’s "last-mile" capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers around Northern Virginia, the company said in a news release.
In celebration of the launch, the 75,000 square foot Gainesville delivery station at 5533 Wellington Road provided $5,000 to Youth for Tomorrow, enabling the organization to purchase food, clothing, and other vital essentials for families in need in Northern Virginia.
Amazon’s 164,000 square foot Manassas delivery station at 11920 Balls Ford Road donated $5,000 to K-9 Caring Angels, supporting their mission to provide highly trained, affectionate, and caring dogs to people in need.
"Prince William County's strategic location and extensive logistics infrastructure helps companies like Amazon meet their customers’ needs and deliver their products quickly and efficiently," Christina Winn, executive director of Prince William County Economic Development said in a the release. "These new last-mile distribution facilities bring good jobs to our skilled and diverse workforce and improve service to our thriving business community."
Amazon has more than 250 delivery stations in the U.S., offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages.
Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.
In Virginia, Amazon currently operates more than 10 fulfillment and sortation centers and delivery stations in Ashland, Chester, Clear Brook, Petersburg, Richmond, Springfield and Sterling.
In addition to the company’s Arlington headquarters, Amazon also has 14 Whole Foods Market locations across the state and three Prime Now Hubs in Virginia Beach, Richmond and Springfield.
Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. The company’s presence in Virginia means more than just the jobs provided within the four walls of its facilities. In addition to full-benefit, great jobs inside the building, the company has created thousands of jobs in construction and services. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 27,000 full- and part-time jobs in Virginia and invested more than $20.6 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation. These investments have contributed an additional $17.5 billion to the Virginia economy and have helped create more than 52,100 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services. In addition, more than 48,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in Virginia are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.
