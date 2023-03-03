Amazon is halting construction on the second phase of its Arlington headquarters as the company cuts costs, including jobs.
Bloomberg News reported the construction moratorium Friday morning. Met Park, the first phase of the H2Q project, will open as planned this summer. But the second phase, which includes the 350-foot spiral centerpiece called the Helix, will be delayed.
Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler told Bloomberg the company is still dedicated to HQ2, which promises to bring 25,000 jobs and a $2.5 billion in Arlington over the next decade. He did not offer a timeline for when construction might begin.
“We’re always evaluating space plans to make sure they fit our business needs and to create a great experience for employees,” he said in a statement. “And since Met Park will have space to accommodate more than 14,000 employees, we’ve decided to shift the groundbreaking of PenPlace out a bit.”
The Helix is designed after the company's Spheres in Seattle, and would offer alternative work environments for employees with gardens and trees featuring plants native to Virginia.
Amazon has already hired over 5,000 employees assigned to its HQ2 in Arlington, the company reported in September, with workers expected to move into the first phase towers in June.
(2) comments
They may as well just put a slide in the helix because the libs around here don't want to go into the office. I wonder if AOC is happy about this.
Libs? I thought they didn't work and were living off of their rebates and government assistance? I guess the narrative is continually changing to fit the current complaint. LOL
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.