Amazon is working on plans to build a last-mile distribution center in Ashburn that may produce benefits but also raises some concerns for nearby residents.
Amazon’s planned last-mile distribution center is proposed to be 142,796 square feet. It would be at the northwest corner of Russell Branch Parkway and Ashburn Village Boulevard. The center would be one of many the online retailer has opened across the country in recent years to shorten delivery times and improve storage operations.
Last-mile facilities are smaller facilities that Amazon uses to sort packages received from the larger distribution centers. These packages are normally transported by Amazon drivers rather than other mail services.
“These last-mile facilities have allowed logistics in the areas they are built to be much more efficient and resourceful,” said George Antwi, an Amazon warehouse associate in Baltimore. “Having more of these facilities will allow customers to receive their packages at a faster rate which increases our productivity and creates faster delivery times in these areas as well.”
Buddy Rizer, director of economic development for Loudoun County, said the center will benefit the community.
“There are tons of jobs that would come from a project like this, and it is a good kind of job for Loudoun County as we look to continue to diversify,” Rizer said. “It’s important to find ways to build commercial value and serve our community at the same time. It becomes a balance when starting a project because you want to understand what the traffic needs are going to be and how a new development fits in with the existing development.”
However, some residents in the area say they have concerns. Annette Grimm, who lives in Ashburn Village, said traffic is already heavy in the area.
“Ashburn Village Boulevard is already overused, and drivers can be backed up for multiple light cycles,” she added.
She said she would be more likely to support the project if Amazon promised to have a certain number of their vehicles electric.
Residents near such facilities elsewhere in the county have expressed similar concerns. According to a report about the impacts of e-commerce in Massachusetts, written by MetroCommon, “the increased traffic, emissions and noise caused by delivery vehicles in Massachusetts accessing the warehouse and distribution centers has raised concerns about potential negative health impacts to area residents.”
Grimm said the warehouse may have some benefits.
“If the increased traffic helps the surrounding businesses and creates more jobs for the area, then I can see the value in the last-mile facility as long as the overall outcome is a net gain,” she added. “The biggest concern is the effects it might have on the environment and traffic, so there must be concessions made by Amazon to disrupt the community as little as possible.”
Amazon needs approval from Loudoun County to build the warehouse. Planners and Amazon officials have held a pre-application meeting, but no application has been subsequently filed. Planning officials say a zoning concept plan amendment would be required to move forward with the development.
