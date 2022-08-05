Amazon will hold an in-person military recruitment event at Farm Brew Live in Manassas on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The event, from 6 to 9 p.m., is part of Amazon’s commitment to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024 and is for military veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses.
Attendees can network with Amazon representatives from across the country who are looking for engineers, developers, shoppers, and delivery experts, with an added Northern Virginia emphasis on veterans and spouses with security clearances.
Registered attendees receive two complimentary beverage tickets and hors d’oeuvres during the event. Dress code is business casual.
The event will also provide an opportunity to learn more about Amazon’s technical apprenticeship program geared toward veterans as well as its skill-building bridge program for military members preparing for transition.
