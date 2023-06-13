Amazon’s HQ2 headquarters buildout in Arlington County has been a high-profile project for the company, but over the past decade and a half, Amazon has been building out a huge network of data centers in Northern Virginia as well.
In a recent report, Amazon Web Services said since 2011, it has invested $51.9 billion in Virginia. The report said Amazon Web Services contributed $8.2 billion in total gross domestic product to Virginia’s economy between 2011 and 2022.
Amazon Web Services construction, operations and on-site maintenance has supported 11,180 full- and part-time jobs in Virginia in 2021.
Amazon Web Services paid $334 million in business personal property taxes in connection with its Virginia data centers in 2022, the Amazon report said.
Amazon also said it remains on track to power all of its operations, including data centers, with 100% renewable energy by 2025, with 18 solar farms in Virginia operational by then.
Earlier this year, Amazon announced intentions to invest an additional $35 billion in Virginia by 2040 to expand its data center campuses, which it said would create an additional 1,000 jobs.
Amazon opened its first data center in the country in Virginia in 2006.
Northern Virginia is the largest data center market in the world, with 3,400 megawatts of data center inventory, according to an annual report from JLL, which is three times larger than the next biggest data center market, Singapore.
Northern Virginia had its third straight year of record data center absorption in 2022.
(3) comments
One other comment I would like to make about their lofty investments PDF. I failed to see where they put how much local, state & federal taxes they paid for the billions in profits. You get back what you put in, you build, invest and make profit you pay taxes, simple. Don't throw lofty numbers at the public and expect the people owe you something, Amazon has made billions & billions in profit and they should be paying their fair share of taxes, where is that proclaimed in their loft investment PDF?!
I am big proponent of companies investing in people and communities. However this investment didn't go so well in VA. If you dig under the covers for this you will see that Amazon is playing games and stalling the actual build of the new HQ biding in Arlington which was suppose to have helped the other small businesses by now. They are also playing the shell game when it comes to employee hiring to get the tax incentives, what good is it to hire an employee in say Washington state and make them promise to move when the building is complete. Amazon is cheating the taxpayers in Arlington county and VA State and they should not be receiving all the tax incentives promised because they simply failed to meet deadlines. A lot of people were displaced from their promises of promotion to community and workforce. No one wants to hear their excuses or their lofty, smoke screen investments. I said all along this was a bad deal for Arlington & VA and now its lack of fruition just means I was correct.
Successful companies don't invest in failing counties.
Employers know NoVA is one of best places in America.
If you can't make it in NoVA, maybe you just can't make it.
And if you don't like the politics, culture, or the development, then you are free to move elsewhere. I would recommend McCreary County, Kentucky. Its the polar opposite of NoVA.
