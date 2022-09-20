Amazon has hired over 5,000 employees assigned to its HQ2 in Arlington and is on track to fulfill its pledge to create 25,000 corporate jobs there, according to Patrick Phillippi, a senior manager for community engagement for the company.
Speaking Sept. 14 to the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, Phillippi also said Amazon’s first development at National Landing, Metropolitan Park, will open next summer. It is projected to have over 2 million square feet of office space. He added that ground should be broken in a year or so for “The Helix,” a 350-foot tall twisting tower that will be the centerpiece of HQ2.
In Prince William County, Phillippi noted, Amazon has two large delivery stations, the largest Amazon Fresh store in the world, in Manassas, and multiple data centers. The company also plans to build a Whole Foods store in Woodbridge’s Quartz District project, which still needs approval from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
“Our presence in Prince William County is certainly growing,” Phillippi said. “All the partnerships we have in Prince William County are big and will continue to get bigger.”
Last month, Amazon filed plans for a 900,000-square-foot data center campus off Route 28 in Bristow. Phillippi’s “fireside chat” with the chamber was moderated with pre-screened questions, and he was not asked specifically about data centers, which have become controversial in Prince William.
He did note, however, that the demand for data centers is strong. “The need for data is not going anywhere,” he said. “It’s exploding.”
Phillippi covered a number of Amazon’s other initiatives, including workforce development, sustainability and its commitment to local nonprofits.
On workforce development, he cited three programs Amazon has created, including one being implemented in 700 schools across Virginia to introduce students to careers in engineering. “The workforce needs of the future are what we need now,” he said.
Amazon Web Services also has introduced a “Think Big” space at Wakefield High School in Arlington. The space is designed to provide interactive hands-on technical education and cloud computing training.
