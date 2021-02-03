Amazon construction plans for Arlington made public this week include a 350-foot-tall twisting tower complete with a nature trail on the outside.
Amazon's HQ2, which promises to bring 25,000 jobs and a $2.5 billion in Arlington over the next decade, is moving ahead with Tuesday's submission of proposed development plans for the company's next phase of construction.
"For this project, we’re doubling down on the importance of fostering an open and inviting community by creating a new destination for local residents," Amazon said in a blog post. "Designed by leading architecture firm NBBJ, our plans also infuse nature into the urban landscape and create a unique, sustainable environment where our employees can work and invent for our customers."
Amazon plans to develop 2.8 million square feet of new office space distributed across three 22-story buildings. The new buildings are designed to be LEED Platinum, the highest certification for a sustainable development issued by the U.S. Green Building Council. And the centerpiece will be "The Helix."
Amazon’s Seattle headquarters features The Spheres, a place where employees can work or unwind while immersed in nature.
The Helix at Amazon's Arlington headquarters will offer a variety of alternative work environments for employees with gardens and trees featuring plants native to Virginia.
"A true double helix in shape and structure, this unique building will feature two walkable paths of landscaped terrain that will spiral up the outside of the building, featuring plantings you may find on a hike in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia," Amazon's blog post says.
Amazon plans to offer public tours of The Helix several weekends a month.
In a few short years the County's motto will obviously change from "Party's Over Here In Arlington" to "Circus Is Over Here In Arlington". But by then the Urbanists who will rubber-stamp approve this architectural nightmare will be long gone to upscale retirement enclaves far away from "Smart Growth".
https://twitter.com/BillGates/status/1356374923078369281?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1356617332005691393%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fusa%2F514428-gates-global-alert-system%2F
The masters of the universe strike again.
Jeff Bezos's final "contribution" to Arlington's vibrancy before he moves on to micro-manage our lives via the Wash Post (among other endeavors) - a Post Modern monstrosity among hundreds of Modernist monstrosities.
How about publishing the photo showing massive social crowding on the plaza, aka "biophilitic garden", and the the streams of pedestrians crossing crosswalks spaced every 50 feet, with traffic backed up for who-knows-how-long allowing pedestrians to cross? Arlington's "future" - an expensive congested mess !
This will be a trans-humanist city-state no problem in 15 years.
