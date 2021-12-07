Having trouble with your favorite websites today? Blame Amazon.
Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud support to many governments, schools and popular companies, suffered a major outage Tuesday morning at its US-East 1 data center in Northern Virginia.
Amazon said it had identified the root cause and was “actively working towards recovery,” the Associated Press reported. It did not disclose more about the cause.
The outage began midmorning on the East Coast and caused major disruptions at not only Amazon, but Ring, Venmo, Disney+, Instacart and many other popular websites and web services.
