Actress Amber Heard is expected to take the stand in a Fairfax County courtroom on Wednesday to testify in the defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp.

Heard's testimony will come in the fourth week of the trial, which began April 11 and is expected to continue through the end of May (although court will not be held next week). The trial is drawing international media attention and is being broadcast on Court TV. Spectators have lined up early every morning to get a seat inside the Fairfax courtroom.

Depp, 58, is seeking $50 million from Heard, 35, for a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote in which she discussed domestic violence. The two were married from 2015 to 2017. Although Heard's op-ed did not mention Depp by name, Depp claims he sustained damage to his acting career as a result. Heard has countersued for $100 million.

Depp testified for several days last month, and his attorneys wrapped up their case Tuesday morning. Heard's lawyers then asked Fairfax Circuit Judge Penney Azcarate to throw out the case, arguing that Depp had not proven the statements in the article were defamatory. Azcarate declined to do so, however, saying there was enough evidence to send the case to the jury.

Depp testified he was never physically violent toward Heard, although both he and other witnesses testified about numerous arguments between the couple, including one in which part of Depp's finger was sliced off.

Dr. Shannon Curry, a psychologist for Depp who evaluated Heard, testified that she diagnosed Heard with Borderline Personality Disorder and Histrionic Personality Disorder.

Depp made his name as an actor playing the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie series. However, he said he learned he would no longer be playing the role shortly after Heard's op-ed was published.

Heard, who met Depp on the set of the 2011 film "The Rum Diary," is best known for her role in the movie "Aquaman."

The suit was filed in Fairfax because the Washington Post's servers that hosted the online version of the op-ed are located there. The Washington Post is not a party to the case.