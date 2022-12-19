Actress Amber Heard says she has settled her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp, apparently ending a legal saga that played out in a dramatic trial this spring in a Fairfax County courtroom.

In an Instagram post Monday morning, Heard wrote that "after a great deal of deliberation," she decided to settle the case, which centered around an op-end written by Heard and published in the Washington Post in 2018.

After a six-week trail in Fairfax County Circuit court, a five-man, two-woman jury found that the op-ed defamed Depp on all three statements that Depp claimed were false and published with actual malice. The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, the maximum allowed under Virginia law.

The jury also found for Heard on one of the three counts of defamation she claimed in her countersuit, based on statements made by Depp's then-attorneys, and awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages but no punitive damages. The net effect was that Heard would owe Depp $8.35 million. It was not clear Tuesday what the terms of the settlement were.

Heard had appealed the verdict to the Virginia Court of Appeals.

In her Instagram post, Heard said her decision to settle the case was not an admission or concession.

"I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," she wrote. "There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."

Depp, who was seeking $50 million in damages, filed the lawsuit shortly after the 2018 op-ed piece in which Heard stated she was a victim of domestic abuse, which Depp claims had serious negative consequences for his acting career. Heard counter-sued Depp for $100 million claiming Depp and his legal team defamed her by stating her allegations were false and a hoax.

The case was heard in Fairfax because the Washington Post's online servers and printing plant are based there.

The trial drew international attention as it played out on live television, broadcast by Court TV. Outside every day of the trial, individuals lined up daily for a coveted courtroom seat and cheered or jeered the participants as they made their way to and from the courthouse.

The jury listened to testimony from both actors, who were married for 15 months and divorced in 2016. A long list of witnesses, including family members, former neighbors, police, mental health professionals, TMZ press and actors and executives in the entertainment field testified.

Much of the testimony revolved around graphic, detailed accounts of emotional, physical and sexual abuse as well as drug and alcohol use by Depp throughout the couple's relationship. Heard recounted abuse at the hands of Depp; Depp recounted abuse at the hands of Heard.