“American Idol” singer and Fauquier County Public Schools alumnus Mike Parker sang for Grace Miller Elementary students recently for their first school-wide assembly since 2020.
On March 29, Parker, who has secured a spot in “American Idol’s” top 24, sang for the students and spoke words of encouragement, telling them they should not give up when things get hard, including their classes.
“Are you having a math problem that’s giving you trouble?” he asked students, who responded with a resounding “Yes.”
“It’s going to give you trouble more than one time,” he said. “You’re going to have to go back at it one, two, three, four times before you get it down.”
Parker told students that if they want to get better at something, they will have to work hard to get there. He urged students to look to their teachers for support and to never let anyone convince them they can’t do something.
“People are going to tell you no. They’re going to disagree with you. But guess what? They haven’t read your book, and you haven’t finished writing your book. Finish that book,” he said.
Parker’s mother, DeJuanna Parker, who is a former Fauquier English teacher, joined her son on stage, as did another Grace Miller student named Xavier – a big fan of the "Idol" singer.
Parker will continue on his “Idol” journey and compete next in Hawaii.
