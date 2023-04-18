David's Bridal, the nation's largest wedding-dress retailer, has filed for bankruptcy protection but says stores remain open and orders are being fulfilled.
The 70-year-old company with Northern Virginia shops in Springfield and Woodbridge, filed for Chapter 11 reorganization due to continued post-pandemic challenges and uncertain economic times, CEO James Marcum said in a statement.
The company also announced plans to lay off more than 9,000 employees between now and August.
"David's Bridal stores remain open, and the company intends to continue operating in the ordinary course, including by fulfilling all customer orders without disruption or delay," the company said in a news release.
Online platforms continue to operate as usual and stores will keep honoring gift cards, returns and exchanges, the release said.
Marcum said David's Bridal is looking for a buyer "who can continue to operate our business going forward.
"We are determined to stay focused on our future, because we believe we have an important role in ensuring that every bride, no matter her budget, can have her perfect dress."
