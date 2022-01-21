Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued new state guidelines late Friday afternoon for how COVID-19 should be handled in Virginia schools, asking parents to “listen to their principal” while his new mask order is pending in court.
On the day of his inauguration, Youngkin signed an executive order meant to allow families to opt out of school mask mandates. The legality of that order was quickly challenged by a group of parents from Chesapeake, and school systems throughout the state are scrambling to decide how to handle mask issues when the order officially takes effect Monday.
Should Virginia school districts continue to require masks?
On his first day in office, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order requiring school districts to offer parental choice in masking at school. What's your take?
In a news release Friday, Youngkin said he’s confident he will prevail in the Supreme Court of Virginia, and asked parents to “trust the legal process.”
“I have said all along that we are going to stand up for parents,” Youngkin said. “Executive Order 2 is not about pro-masks versus anti-mask, it’s about empowering parents.”
The announcement came with new guidance developed by the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education, according to the governor’s office. The new guidance emphasizes “personal responsibility” instead of across-the-board mask rules.
“There is no medical reason for a vaccinated and/or masked teacher to treat an otherwise healthy unmasked student any differently than a healthy masked student,” the guidance states.
The 14-page document suggests masks can be beneficial when a student is returning to school after having COVID-19 or being exposed to the virus, but otherwise casts doubt on the efficacy of masks in schools.
“During the Omicron outbreak, regions with restrictive masking policies and practices have shown similar rates of transmission as regions with less restrictive mask policies,” the guidance says. “There is presently a lack of consensus among health experts regarding the costs and benefits of mask-wearing for children in school.”
In response to Youngkin’s order, the Virginia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement saying it “strongly recommends” students wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, to slow the spread of the virus.
“Face masks remain safe and reliable, and children have demonstrated their ability to wear them effectively,” the group said.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Robert Zullo for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.