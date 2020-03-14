Toilet paper has become the icon of coronavirus panic, but at least one person in Fauquier apparently isn't stockpiling.
"...Someone obviously had a square to spare on Bristersburg Road last night," the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said in a Saturday morning Facebook post. "Folks are in need-don’t waste it!"
We're not sure how many rolls it took to toilet paper the tree, but it appears to be more than one.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 540-347-3300.
