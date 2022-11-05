Mike and Teresa Anderson’s popular homespun Christmas lights show in Woodbridge has come to an end.
For more than 20 years, the Anderson family has transformed their oversized yard off Cardinal Drive (and their adjacent parents’ property, too) into a Christmas wonderland. The long driveway on Bushey Drive became a magical canopy of colorful lights, the yard filled with inflatable characters big and small, every tree twinkling.
But like all good things, it couldn’t last forever.
Work, time, COVID impacts and the rising cost of, well, everything played a part in the couple’s decision to wrap up the holiday tradition for good.
“It was just time,” Teresa Anderson said.
The Andersons have never advertised their annual effort or sought out any sort of publicity. It was all word of mouth, and the drive-through “North Pole” lights show became a tradition for more than 5,000 families every year.
The Andersons and their “elves” spent every night of the holiday season directing traffic, handing out candy canes and wishing carloads of families a Merry Christmas. All for free, of course.
Teresa Anderson says the family kept it up not only because they love Christmas, but because they love the community. Their kids grew up with the annual ritual of putting up all the lights and decorations -- which took about a month to accomplish.
“We showed them the value of making people smile,” Anderson said.
Anderson said it’s been an honor to bring Christmas spirit to the community all these years.
“Thank you for all the generations who have enjoyed our display for two decades,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “We hope everyone has a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Enjoy your families and loved ones!”
