Manassas planners are finalizing a master plan for the grounds at the Annaburg Manor after over a year of community input on the future 3.65-acre park.
Released earlier this month, the city’s draft plan for the area calls for new event space, gardens and restored wrap-around porches along the facade of the house.
The manor itself – originally built in 1892 – is still in an emergency stabilization phase as city staff await a historic structures report that will provide more details about what would be needed for rehabilitation. Last summer, work began to repair the decaying roof and clean mold and other water damage that had built up inside the house.
But as work to stabilize the building continues, the city is hoping to move forward with its landscape plan for the manor’s grounds. Later this year, the city’s Planning and Development office will present a final master plan of the park for approval by City Council, after which the council will have to find funding for that component of the project.
Matt Arcieri, the city’s director of planning and development, said the draft master plan focuses on creating community gathering spaces on the west lawn of the property and restoring parking and building a small playground on the east lawn.
With the input of the public and a manor advisory group, city planners and landscape architecture firm LPDA also wanted to restore the “historic approach” to the grounds. As such, the draft plan includes a redesigned fountain and entry plaza.
Earlier this month, the city held a final public input session with more than 50 participants to receive one more round of feedback before the draft plan is finalized.
“The point of the community meeting was to collect any remaining input on the draft master plan. Our design team will go back and make any refinements based off of that,” Arcieri said.
On the grounds, the draft plan calls for structures – such as a gazebo-style event pavilion – and gardens that “reflect the design style of the period of significance,” as well as small bronze sculptures around the grounds. The lawn could be rented for weddings and other community events, as well as be used by the public. Additionally, a replica historic windmill, similar to what was on the Portner Estate, would be erected on the grounds.
The house was built near the end of the 19th century, when brewer Robert Portner financed its construction as a summer home for his family. It originally featured 35 rooms, electricity and an early form of mechanical air conditioning.
The city bought it in 2019 for $846,000 from Novant Health to save the historic home and grounds, but it had sat idle since 2007. Ultimately, another round of public input and planning will go into determining best potential uses for the building.
