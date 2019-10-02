Beginning about noon today, the left turn lane from Annapolis Way to northbound U.S. 1 in Woodbridge will be closed for construction of a new median at the intersection.
The work is part of the Route 1 widening project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The closure could last about six weeks.
Traffic will be detoured via southbound U.S. 1, Va. 123, Horner Road and Occoquan Road back to northbound U.S. 1.
The $165 million project includes adding a lane in each direction to U.S. 1 between Marys Way and Annapolis Way (about a mile), a new Route 1 bridge at Marumsco Creek, improvements to Occoquan Road, a shared-use path, sidewalk and other improvements. The project is financed with federal, state and county funding and is expected to be complete in fall 2020.
U.S. 1 averages 38,000 vehicles a day in this area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.