The number of people experiencing homelessness in Northern Virginia has increased over the past year, according to a report by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
The report, released earlier in May, highlights results from the annual Point-in-Time count conducted by area jurisdictions and homeless services providers on Jan. 25.
The city of Alexandria, along with Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties, all saw an increase in homelessness during the one-day snapshot, compared with the prior year.
Last year, Fairfax and Prince William counties were the only Northern Virginia counties that saw a decrease in people experiencing homelessness during the count.
Overall 1,339 more people experienced homelessness in metropolitan Washington – including suburban Maryland and the District of Columbia – compared to the prior year. However, homelessness overall is down 9% since 2019, according to the data.
Elisabeth Young, the council’s homeless services planning and coordinating committee chair, said in a news release that the council can ensure more residents can access safe and stable housing through investments in housing services and programs.
“As housing programs prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic have ended, including eviction moratoriums and some emergency housing assistance, the region is saddened to see more residents experiencing homelessness,” Young said. “We have much more work to do.”
Loudoun and Prince William saw the largest increase in homelessness from 2022 to 2023. Loudoun had 220 homeless people this year, compared with 99 the prior year, and Prince William had 326 homeless people, compared with 249 the previous year.
The report also addressed demographics of those experiencing homelessness. The council’s housing program manager, Hilary Chapman, said governments are working together to address the emerging need of adults over 65 experiencing homelessness.
“As the Baby Boomer generation reaches retirement age, there is concern that more individuals over the age of 65 will experience homelessness in the region in the coming years,” Chapman said.
The count found that 35% (2,032 individuals) of adults without children experiencing homelessness were over the age of 55.
(1) comment
One year of data is meaningless. This is a non-story. Look back 10-15 years and we are down by nearly 30%.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.