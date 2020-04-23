VEC Logo

Another 25,000 Northern Virginia residents filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total to over 146,000 in the five weeks since the coronavirus crisis began.

The total of new claims for the week ending April 18 was actually down about 7,000, or 22%, from the prior week, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday. 

The Northern Virginia trend mirrored those statewide, as 82,729 Virginians filed first-time claims last week.  That brings the total to 493,000 since March 15, but it was down about 20% from the preceding week. Statewide and in the region, claims appear to have peaked in the week ending April 4. 

Unemployment claims in Northern Virginia by week

LOCALITY 14-Mar 21-Mar 28-Mar 4-Apr 11-Apr 18-Apr since 3/15
Fairfax County 145 4,345 12,109 21,302 14,454 11,239 63,449
Prince William 90 2,222 5,863 9,178 6,353 5,080 28,696
Loudoun 53 1,622 4,561 7,070 4,799 3,751 21,803
Arlington 19 849 1,752 2,484 1,897 1,438 8,420
Alexandria 33 797 1,683 2,578 1,895 1,398 8,351
Stafford 31 579 1,699 2,263 1,468 1,164 7,173
Fauquier 9 254 753 1,029 652 497 3,185
Manassas 10 198 603 874 601 482 2,758
Culpeper 9 195 550 698 478 396 2,317
Falls Church 4 55 134 214 138 87 628
Fairfax City 0 11 11 15 4 5 46
Manassas Park 1 2 9 3 5 4 23
TOTALS 404 11,129 29,727 47,708 32,744 25,541 146,849

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 297,993 statewide, up over 25% from the previous week and 279,498 higher than the 18,495 continued claims from the comparable week last year.  

Among job categories, food preparation and service (restaurants, bars and the like) are the largest group of workers affected by layoffs. Since March 1, those workers account for over 20% of the claims statewide. Office and administrative support positions make up about 11% of the claims, followed by personal care and service occupations, management occupations, and retail and sales-related occupations, each at about 9%.

Those numbers are reflected in announced layoffs by nearly 50 large Northern Virignia employers, which include many restaurant chains and golf courses. 

Nationwide, the number of seasonally adjusted initial claims last week totaled 4.4 million, a decrease of 810,000 from the previous week's revised level.  That brings the total claims to over 26 million since mid-March, eclipsing the 22 million jobs created since the Great Recession. 

A study by WalletHub found that Virginia has been the sixth most affected state in terms of unemployment claims since the COVID-19 crisis began. The study compared state claims with the same time period of 2019.

