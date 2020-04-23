Another 25,000 Northern Virginia residents filed initial claims for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total to over 146,000 in the five weeks since the coronavirus crisis began.
The total of new claims for the week ending April 18 was actually down about 7,000, or 22%, from the prior week, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.
The Northern Virginia trend mirrored those statewide, as 82,729 Virginians filed first-time claims last week. That brings the total to 493,000 since March 15, but it was down about 20% from the preceding week. Statewide and in the region, claims appear to have peaked in the week ending April 4.
Unemployment claims in Northern Virginia by week
|LOCALITY
|14-Mar
|21-Mar
|28-Mar
|4-Apr
|11-Apr
|18-Apr
|since 3/15
|Fairfax County
|145
|4,345
|12,109
|21,302
|14,454
|11,239
|63,449
|Prince William
|90
|2,222
|5,863
|9,178
|6,353
|5,080
|28,696
|Loudoun
|53
|1,622
|4,561
|7,070
|4,799
|3,751
|21,803
|Arlington
|19
|849
|1,752
|2,484
|1,897
|1,438
|8,420
|Alexandria
|33
|797
|1,683
|2,578
|1,895
|1,398
|8,351
|Stafford
|31
|579
|1,699
|2,263
|1,468
|1,164
|7,173
|Fauquier
|9
|254
|753
|1,029
|652
|497
|3,185
|Manassas
|10
|198
|603
|874
|601
|482
|2,758
|Culpeper
|9
|195
|550
|698
|478
|396
|2,317
|Falls Church
|4
|55
|134
|214
|138
|87
|628
|Fairfax City
|0
|11
|11
|15
|4
|5
|46
|Manassas Park
|1
|2
|9
|3
|5
|4
|23
|TOTALS
|404
|11,129
|29,727
|47,708
|32,744
|25,541
|146,849
For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 297,993 statewide, up over 25% from the previous week and 279,498 higher than the 18,495 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
Among job categories, food preparation and service (restaurants, bars and the like) are the largest group of workers affected by layoffs. Since March 1, those workers account for over 20% of the claims statewide. Office and administrative support positions make up about 11% of the claims, followed by personal care and service occupations, management occupations, and retail and sales-related occupations, each at about 9%.
Those numbers are reflected in announced layoffs by nearly 50 large Northern Virignia employers, which include many restaurant chains and golf courses.
Nationwide, the number of seasonally adjusted initial claims last week totaled 4.4 million, a decrease of 810,000 from the previous week's revised level. That brings the total claims to over 26 million since mid-March, eclipsing the 22 million jobs created since the Great Recession.
A study by WalletHub found that Virginia has been the sixth most affected state in terms of unemployment claims since the COVID-19 crisis began. The study compared state claims with the same time period of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.