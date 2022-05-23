Prince William County officials will decide this week if they’ll consider another request for a data center using a process that’s becoming increasingly popular with developers.
During its May 24 meeting, the Board of Supervisors will consider initiating a Comprehensive Plan amendment for a 4.2-million-square-foot data center near Chris Yung Elementary School in Bristow.
The application covers 269 acres and comes from Stanley Martin Homes, which appears to be abandoning its plan for 551 homes in favor of the data center project.
The application, submitted Feb. 11, comes ahead of a planned rezoning application, which had not been filed as of May 17. The request is to change the designation of the property in the Comprehensive Plan from suburban residential low to flexible-use employment center.
A Comprehensive Plan amendment only changes what the county says it hopes for future use of the land. It does not bind the county, the board or the landowners to any guaranteed future uses. The properties would still require zoning approval to allow data centers.
However, if the Comprehensive Plan amendment is approved first, one of the factors weighing in favor of a rezoning application would be its consistency with the plan.
Over the past year, developers and landowners have been using the Comprehensive Plan amendment process to essentially receive preliminary support for their projects before submitting formal rezonings and land-use plans. The process is being used for developments such as the Kline Farm, PW Digital Gateway and another data center in Nokesville.
In early 2020, Stanley Martin submitted a rezoning application for the three parcels to allow 551 single-family homes. The request was to change the properties from agricultural to planned mixed residential zoning.
At the time, the property was owned by Edith Rameika, trustee of the EV Hunter Trust. Since then, Stanley Martin has acquired the property for nearly $51.3 million.
Rameika was also owner of properties adjacent to the Stanley Martin land that was approved for data centers in September. That 196 acres was sold for $48.5 million in October and will likely be home to Amsterdam-based data center developer Yondr Group.
If Stanley Martin’s latest proposal passes, it would create roughly 465 acres for data centers between Chris Yung and Piney Branch elementary schools.
The property has been proposed for residential development for nearly seven years.
In 2015, the Stonehaven development was pitched to bring 1,006 residential units and 1.1 million square feet of commercial space to 718 acres. The Stanley Martin proposal first came to the county’s Planning Commission in September 2018.
The Board of Supervisors approved the residential development in March 2020 despite opposition from residents and the Prince William County School Board.
Board to consider Haymarket housing project
The board will also consider a request for up to 222 single-family homes north of Haymarket.
Haymarket Residential LLC wants to rezone 70.6 acres off Lightner Road from agricultural to planned mixed-residential development for the project.
The Planning Commission voted 7-1 to recommend approval of the development in January.
Haymarket Residential is registered to Peterson Cos., a Fairfax-based real estate developer. The application is finally considered after being submitted in 2016.
The property, which covers 14 parcels across the street from Mountain View Elementary School, is near the intersection of Lightner Road and U.S. 15, or James Madison Highway.
The proposal was initially for 237 single-family homes. However, in recommending approval, the Planning Commission removed 15 lots to increase open space, reducing the number to 222.
When the application was initially submitted, Haymarket Residential owned only about 24 of the acres across four properties. The company has since spent about $7.06 million to purchase eight other parcels. The remaining 12.4 acres is owned by William J. McMenamin of Clifton and valued around $1.15 million.
The total acreage proposed for the project was valued last year at $6.4 million.
The detached homes would be on lots of at least 7,000 square feet. The proposal includes corner parks, sidewalks, trails and a greenway.
Woodbridge development
In other business, the board will consider another revised Stanley Martin proposal on a small property in north Woodbridge.
The company wants to rezone 3.4 acres near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Marys Way from business to suburban residential.
Stanley Martin plans to construct 48 two-bedroom apartments and condominiums across four buildings. The property is across U.S. 1 from Todos Supermarket.
The company originally submitted a proposal for 156 units on 15 acres in 2016, but revised the plan in 2021.
The smaller-scale development would not require a traffic impact analysis. Access to the property would come off Marys Way and an analysis submitted by the company says turn lanes aren’t warranted off the street.
The project would include a park with a playground.
The proposal is down the street from Foulger-Pratt Development LLC’s plan to build 240 affordable multifamily units adjacent to Todos. To the north, the developer behind Belmont Bay is seeking approval for 1,390 units.
The 2019 North Woodbridge Small Area Plan calls for increased walkability, density and a mix of affordable and market-rate housing.
