Woodbridge resident Pamela Montgomery, a former Army JAG officer and civil rights attorney, is stepping into the ring for the Democratic nomination to replace Jennifer Carroll Foy in the Virginia House of Delegates 2nd District.
Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a Jan. 5 special election to fill the Prince William County seat after Carroll Foy announced Tuesday she is stepping down from the legislature to focus on her run for governor in 2021.
The Democratic and Republican parties have until Monday to pick their nominees, though the process for how that will happen wasn't entirely clear Thursday. Dumfries resident Candi King, also a Democrat, has also announced her campaign to replace Carroll Foy.
Montgomery currently serves as Chief of Staff to Prince William County Supervisor Margaret Franklin. She is a former Army officer and attorney who has lived in Prince William County for 27 years. She is a member of the Prince William County Democratic Committee, the 11th Congressional District Democratic Committee and the Woodbridge Potomac Communities Civic Association, in addition to her role as chair of the Bethel Youth & Family Services Foundation. She also served as vice-chair on the Board of Zoning Appeals.
As state delegate, Montgomery said she will focus on jobs, healthcare, and affordable housing for all Prince William County residents.
“I am excited to continue the fight for working families down in Richmond," Montgomery said in a statement. "We have made serious strides in the last two years and seen what a Democratic majority can do for the lives of Virginia residents. I want to keep up the progress we have made while focusing on revamping jobs and the Virginia economy, better providing healthcare, and affordable housing to the people of the 2nd District.”
At least she's a lawyer. Delegates write "LAWS" so it would make sense we would want someone to represent us who can actually read and write the law and not some dumb "community organizer". That being said she is left-wing radical and has no clue as to what the real people of this district need or deserve.
