The federal judge in Ryan Sawyers’ lawsuit against the Prince William County School Board and Patriot High School Principal Michael Bishop has allowed the case to move forward to a trial in the new year.
In June, Sawyers filed a lawsuit against the School Board and Patriot High School principal Michael Bishop for blocking him on Twitter. According to his complaint, Sawyers was blocked by the Patriot High Twitter account and the board and Bishop – being responsible for the public account – violated his First Amendment.
Sawyers’ suit argues the Twitter account is a governance tool, giving him First Amendment standing. The complaint calls for an injunction mandating that Sawyers be unblocked, a declaratory judgment that Bishop may not block public commenters, as well as nominal and punitive financial judgments.
In November, Judge Claude Hilton of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia denied separate motions to dismiss the suit filed by Bishop and the school board. Last week, all sides waived a pretrial conference and agreed to a discovery schedule that would end the discovery period by May 1. No date for the start of trial has been set.
The suit is also the extension of an ongoing legal back-and-forth between Sawyers and Bishop. According to Sawyers’ suit, Bishop was investigated for misconduct during Sawyers’ time as School Board chair. Bishop ultimately sued Sawyers for defamation, but that suit was dismissed and withdrawn in 2019. In his new suit, Sawyers says that while conducting discovery for Bishop’s suit, he uncovered several forms of misconduct committed by Bishop as the Patriot principal and that Bishop’s animosity toward Sawyers led to the blocking on Twitter.
In their response, Bishop’s lawyers say that Bishop enjoys qualified immunity from any financial damages. Qualified immunity, a legal doctrine established by the U.S. Supreme Court, states that government workers cannot be held liable in lawsuits for actions they carried out as part of their job. “Further, Plaintiff has not pled the necessary prerequisites to obtain any injunctive relief,” Bishop’s motion to dismiss the case reads.
“Plaintiff has not pled sufficient facts to support inferences that he has suffered an irreparable injury, that considering the balance of hardships between Plaintiff and Defendants that a remedy in equity is warranted, or that the public interest would not be disserved by a permanent injunction,” the motion reads. “Plaintiff downplays the fact that there are multiple other official Twitter accounts available as alternatives where he may still comment to the same audience. Because Plaintiff is not blocked on these alternative PHS accounts he cannot show irreparable harm.”
Bishop’s motion also claims that Sawyers failed to explain the full reason why he was blocked.
The School Board’s response, meanwhile, claims that the Twitter account, which has since been made private, is not the official Patriot Twitter account but Bishop’s “personal twitter account” and “[Bishop’s] Twitter feed for the school.”
Attorneys for the School Board contend that the issue before the court is nothing more than another episode in the personal saga between Bishop and Sawyers, which the board’s motion contends began over “competing youth baseball leagues, of all things.”
“Defendant Prince William County School Board once again finds itself caught in the crossfire of a years-long legal dispute between its former chair, Plaintiff Ryan Sawyers, and Defendant Michael Bishop,” the board’s filing reads before requesting that any litigation against the board be dismissed.
Sawyers, who was elected to the at-large School Board chair position in 2015 before resigning in 2018, also has a defamation suit pending against former school system Superintendent Steven Walts in Prince William Circuit Court. Last April, a judge ruled that case could also move forward to trial.
