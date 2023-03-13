An oceanfront cottage collapsed into the ocean Monday on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the fourth in a little over year.
The National Park Service warned visitors to use caution when participating in recreational activities on the beach and in the ocean on Hatteras Island.
The bulk of the debris is at the site of the collapsed house, located at 23228 East Point Drive, Rodanthe. The seashore is communicating with the owner of the house to coordinate the removal of the house and all related debris on the beach, the park service said in a news release.
The collapse came after several days of rough surf advisories and high winds Monday from a low pressure system moving through. Last year, three houses along the same stretch of beach crumbled into the ocean between February and May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.