Another data center project is getting a second look by Prince William County officials.
At its meeting tonight, the Planning Commission will discuss a proposed data center in Gainesville at the intersection of Catharpin Road and John Marshall Highway, which is Route 55.
CTP-II LLC wants to rezone 22.72 acres from business and light industrial to office mid-rise to construct the data center. The property is owned by Gainesville Sixty-Six LLC.
In June, the company, operating under CTP-I LLC, received approval for another data center on a 64-acre parcel across Route 55.
The project requires a special-use permit because it is outside of the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, which is 10,000 acres designated in 2016 to support the industry by reducing regulatory hurdles.
The property is across Catharpin Road from a planned data center on 102 acres dubbed the I-66 and U.S. 29 Technology Park, which is also outside of the overlay district and was approved in December.
The Gainesville project came before the Planning Commission in November and was tabled on a 6-1 vote. The commission wanted to allow time for the county to complete its study of the overlay district and to get more information on the availability of power to support the project.
Since then, the county has lost its planning director and two commissioners, with a third departing at the end of January.
Meanwhile, landowners along Pageland Lane are asking the county to designate more than 2,000 acres for data centers to support potentially 27.6 million square feet of development.
On top of that, the district has continued to be an explosive and ever-growing issue for the county over the past year. Officials are conducting a review of the district and considering expanding it along high-transmission power lines. A consultant is examining potential expansion areas, but will also consider necessary changes to construction standards, the Comprehensive Plan and the zoning ordinance, along with any other effects from data centers.
In revised documents, the applicant says the power needed for the proposal is available, but does not provide specifics. The documents say the company is promising not to construct the facility if electrical infrastructure comes from west of the property.
A county staff report says that the applicant’s response “does not sufficiently address the issues raised by the Planning Commission and public.”
The proposal has been revised since November to preserve more trees and add a retaining wall adjacent to the Pace West School.
Sherman Patrick Jr., director of zoning and entitlements for Compton & Duling, has said the project would represent $556 million in capital investment and generate $41 million in tax revenue over 10 years.
Patrick said construction would support more than 300 jobs and, once it is completed, the data center will provide 80 to 100 jobs with an average salary of $125,000.
The company is providing $394,113 to the county to offset the development’s impact on water quality and fire and rescue services. Patrick said the company also plans to provide $125,000 to support affordable housing and donate $50,000 to the Pace West School.
The company will construct traffic improvements at the intersection of Catharpin Road and Route 55. The work includes additional turn lanes, widening the road, crosswalks and traffic signal improvements.
In tabling the proposal in November, the Planning Commission closed the public hearing on the rezoning, but left the hearing open on the special-use permit.
Because the rezoning hearing was closed, the commission is legally required to take action within 90 days, which would be Feb. 1. However, because the special-use permit hearing isn’t closed, the 90-day period for action on that application hasn’t started.
The Planning Commission meeting starts with a work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. The regular meeting will follow, starting at 7 p.m.
