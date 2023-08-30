The HOA Roundtable of Northern Virginia on Monday wrote to Prince William County leadership, objecting to their decision to take up two rezoning requests related to the contentious PW Digital Gateway data center project in November.
The organization, a “discussion and information exchange forum” based out of Prince William that largely works to oppose data center development, accused Democratic Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler and County Executive Christopher Shorter of coordinating to expedite the Digital Gateway’s approval process in an act of “unprecedented political interference” on behalf of Wheeler.
Wheeler, who was rejected by her party’s voters in the June primary election, asked Shorter to place the QTS rezoning hearing on the board’s agenda for November. The company is one of two developers aiming to build 27 million square feet of data centers on roughly 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane in western Prince William County near Gainesville.
"It is disappointing that your apparent willingness to follow the unprecedented, politically driven, and legally questionable directive from Chair Wheeler gives the appearance that she is expecting you to act as her personal political bagman as she pursues her personal goals to provide the pay back to her political contributors in the data center and related industries," says the HOA Roundtable’s letter, which is addressed to Shorter.
A spokesperson for Shorter said: “The Chair exercised her authority to set the meeting agenda for Board of County Supervisor meetings, as stated in the Board of County Supervisors Rules of Procedure,” noting the agenda for the November meetings remains to be finalized.
The HOA Roundtable argued Wheeler scheduling the hearing so soon was an effort to “stack the deck” against the project’s opponents. “Those actions should not be characterized as some suddenly realized urgency that the county must now hastily address, conveniently before the Chair leaves office,” the HOA Roundtable said.
Wheeler’s response
The board tentatively plans to consider at its Nov. 21 meeting two rezoning requests by QTS Realty Trust Inc. after Wheeler moved recently to accelerate the applications. That action was in response to the company’s legal counsel applying pressure for officials to move it along as required by a one-year legal limitation on processing zoning applications, which the attorney said the county already failed to meet. The QTS applications were formally accepted by the county in July 2022 and submitted even earlier, according to the company’s legal counsel.
The decision to potentially hear the QTS rezonings in November entrusts that it will be considered by the board’s Democratic majority, which has historically been friendly toward data center development. Come next year, Wheeler, a data center proponent, will no longer hold office, and a new chair – likely one who is less fond of the Digital Gateway proposal – will be sworn in following the general election.
“I scheduled the Digital Gateway for this year, because the applicant invoked the one-year statute he heard and asked to be heard as soon as possible,” Wheeler said in a text message. “I scheduled it a full four months out in order for staff to have adequate time to finish their review, as well as give them time to have a hearing by the planning commission.”
She emphasized that the HOA Roundtable does not officially represent individual homeowner’s associations, which don't vote on the organization's activities. “Therefore, I believe, the letter expressing the opinion of the HOA Roundtable is just that, the opinion of the HOA Roundtable Board,” Wheeler said.
The board in November 2022 approved a Comprehensive Plan amendment related to the PW Digital Gateway, paving the way for the project to move forward and signaling its likely approval. But companies QTS and Compass Datacenters must secure rezonings for their projects to come to fruition. It’s unclear when the board will consider the Compass Datacenters rezoning request.
(2) comments
I found out through sources who the Educated Patriot really is. None other than Victor Angry, the far leftist BOCS member hell-bent on destroying the western end of PWC. For a retired military guy, he is no Patriot.
Anyone who opposes data centers should be assessed to make up the lost tax revenue.
That bill will be over $500 million a year or $1,000 per every man, woman, and child in PWC.
Why should tax payers care about the view of a very few people in Western PWC?
They are building a data center in Haymarket. I bet the town won't see higher electric bills, poisoned water supply, hearing loss, respiratory ailments, or spontaneous combustion. But I bet they will see their tax rates stay the same with gradual tax increases tied to home values. The alternative is seeing taxes rise at the same rate as schools and law enforcement which is significantly higher than inflation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.