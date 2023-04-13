An investment group that includes Magic Johnson has reached a tentative deal to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder.
Snyder has been under increasing fire over allegations of sexual harassment and other workplace issues, as well as diminishing attendance at Commanders' home games. The team was fined $10 million by the NFL last year, and Snyder's wife, Tanya, took over some of the day-to-day operations.
The issues swirling around Snyder led the Virginia legislature this spring to punt on plans to help the team build a new stadium in the state, even after the team obtained options for nearly 200 acres in the Woodbridge area along Interstate 95.
The buyers' group is led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales "has an agreement in principle" to buy the team for a record $6 billion, the Associated Press reported.
The AP quoted a source who spoke on condition of anonymity "because the deal hasn’t been finalized." Another person told the AP a deal hasn’t been sent to the league for approval yet.
"Once the deal is approved, Harris would own controlling stakes in teams in three of the four major North American pro sports leagues. He and David Blitzer have owned the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers since 2011 and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils since 2013," the AP wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.