Wind and wind chill advisories are up for parts of Northern Virginia today with temperatures expected to feel as cold as 10 degrees below zero.
A wind advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today for Prince William, Fairfax, Loudoun, Fauquier, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected and will likely down a few trees and power lines, causing scattered power outages, the weather service says.
Bitterly cold wind chills will follow, with a wind chill advisory in effect for Prince William, Fairfax and southern Fauquier counties from 4 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Christmas Eve.
The highest wind speeds will be be through this evening, with the wind chill as low as 10 below zero, the weather service said.
The dangerous cold could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken, the weather service said.
