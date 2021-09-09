A number of events are planned around Northern Virginia to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will host a remembrance service on Friday, Sept. 10, at 9:30 a.m. at the Prince William County Government Complex, September 11 Memorial Fountain, near 5 County Complex Court, Woodbridge. The event is open to the public.
Occoquan’s VFW Post 7916 will hold a 20th anniversary commemoration of 9/11 on Saturday morning in Mamie Davis Park at 202 Washington St. in Occoquan. The ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m. and include a keynote address by VFW Post 7916 lifetime member Bill “Skip” Powers, an Air Force veteran and fire captain at Andrews Air Force Base during 9/11. The ceremony is free and open to the public. All are invited afterward to brunch at the VFW Post 7916 canteen at cost.
The National Museum of the Marine Corps will hold a wreath laying at the museum’s 9/11 exhibit Saturday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a panel of individuals who experienced that tragic day at 11 a.m. in the Medal of Honor Theater. The panel includes the counsel to the commandant of the Marine Corps, former FBI special agents, a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey lieutenant, and a retired Airborne Ranger. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Admission to the Museum and the events is free.
The National Museum of the United States Army on Fort Belvoir has curated a virtual exhibit, “Army Resolve: Looking Back at 9/11,” to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The exhibit, created in partnership with Google Arts & Culture, is live on the museum’s website at https://www.thenmusa.org/exhibit/9-11-virtual-exhibit/.
Visitors to the online exhibit can explore personal accounts of soldiers affected by the actions on Sept. 11 through individual accounts, art and artifacts.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden plan to travel to all three sites of the 9/11 attacks on Saturday: New York City, Shanksville, Pa., and the Pentagon in Arlington.
