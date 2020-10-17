Area’s first haunted drive-through features an unlucky number of scares

Zombies. Swamp creatures. Creepy clowns. And scary dolls.
Those are just a few of the nightmares in 13 - yes, 13! - different scenes that visitors will encounter (from the safety of their cars) at Northern Virginia’s first haunted drive-through, at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton.
1 of 12
A foreboding sign welcomes visitors to "Nightmare Alley" Saturday, a drive-thru horror experience at Workhouse Arts Center, running weekends through Oct. 31.
Nishan Asghedom, playing an angry toddler, harrasses occupants of the car during "Nightmare Alley" at Workhouse Arts Center, Saturday. Its tradition of a haunted trail was modified for safety during the pandemic.
A foreboding sign welcomes visitors to "Nightmare Alley" Saturday, a drive-thru horror experience at Workhouse Arts Center, running weekends through Oct. 31.
Paul Lara
A building glows with eyes peering out over "Nightmare Alley" Saturday, at Workhouse Arts Center.
Paul Lara
Morgan Prescott awaits the next vehicle in the wicked lair of Scratch the clown, during "Nightmare Alley" at Workhouse Arts Center, on Oct. 10.
Paul Lara
A creepy doll rocks in a chair during "Nightmare Alley" Saturday, at Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton.
Paul Lara
Riley Sheetz, a creepy clown, approaches the camera during "Nightmare Alley" at Workhouse Arts Center, Saturday.
Paul Lara
From left: Alexandra Odell, Tierney Thompson and Riley Sheetz play creepy clowns at "Nightmare Alley" a haunted drive-thru at Workhouse Arts Center, Saturday.
Paul Lara
Delaney McMillen, playing creepy doll in the woods, approaches a car durinig "Nightmare Alley" at Workhouse Arts Center, Saturday.
Paul Lara
Joseph Wallen, director of Performing Arts at Workhouse Arts Center, talks with team members throuought the night to properly time vehicles at "Nightmare Alley", Saturday.
Paul Lara
Nishan Asghedom, playing an angry toddler, harrasses occupants of the car during "Nightmare Alley" at Workhouse Arts Center, Saturday. Its tradition of a haunted trail was modified for safety during the pandemic.
Paul Lara
Scare actor Betsy Ryan, as swamp monster, approaches a carload of visitors at "Nightmare Alley" on Saturday, at Workhouse Arts Center.
Paul Lara
A green-eyed gator and a swam monster await visitors to one of the 13 scenes in "Nightmare Alley", a haunted drive-thru at Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton, Saturday.
Paul Lara
Betsy Ryan plays a swamp monster in one of the 13 scary scenes during "Nightmare Alley" at Workhouse Arts Center, Saturday.
Paul Lara
This is the seventh year Workhouse Arts has hosted such an event, which is an extension of its performing arts program, allowing local youth to practice their set production and theatrical skills. Of course, because of coronavirus concerns, this year the event is in a drive-through format.
Joseph Wallen, the center’s director of performing arts, said the drive-through, called “Nightmare Alley,” is the first immersive, completely contactless drive-through Halloween experience in the region.
“Of course, we did research, for safety precautions for our guests and performers, but we also have moving vehicles. We’ve got technicians everywhere with radios; we’ve got people with glowing wands to help guide traffic,” Wallen said. “When you pull up to a scene, there’s a traffic light and the vehicle has to stop and turn off its engine before anything happens, and then we engage with the vehicle.
“In an early scene, we have conjurers, and they’re creating all sorts of nightmares, and bringing them to life. As you go through, each scene is a different nightmare that a person could potentially have. So each scene does tap into common phobias. It’s a good variety going through – and it’s about half outdoor and half indoor.”
Kyla Taylor, who drove down from Reston with her husband and daughter for the event Saturday night, said it was satisfying.
“We didn’t get to do an outdoor haunted trail, so we figured this would be the next best thing. Everybody’s done such a great job on all of their scenes. I was scared a couple times, so that’s always good,” Taylor said.
Caroline Blanco, vice chair of the Workhouse Board of Directors and chair of the Workhouse haunted attraction design team, said about 60 actors and technicians are involved in the project.
“Building on last year’s Haunted Trail production of “Breakout,” we found a way to create a hair-raising haunted attraction that is both terrifying and completely safe,” she added. “The drive-through design of ‘Nightmare Alley’ will allow visitors to enjoy the Halloween season despite COVID-19.”
That sentiment seemed to be shared by Byrd Fitzgerald, who drove his family down from Laurel, Md., for the experience, noting he is quite aware of the history of Workhouse as a former prison.
“I’m a fanatic for stuff like this. This is money well spent,” Fitzgerald said. “Just knowing where we are is creepy enough. It’s fantastic.” Fitzgerald said he was most impressed with the swamp scene. “That was intense!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.