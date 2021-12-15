Amazon and Arlington County are partnering to preserve more than 1,300 affordable homes at Barcroft Apartments for 99 years, the county board announced Tuesday, calling it one of the single largest affordable housing investments ever in the region.
The Arlington County Board, at a Tuesday meeting, committed to a loan of $150 million toward buying the property. Amazon is committing $160 million in a low-rate loan from the Amazon Housing Equity Fund to support the preservation.
Barcroft Apartments is located off the Columbia Pike transit corridor in what is known as one of the last affordable apartment communities in Arlington, according to Anne Venezia, housing director for Arlington County.
The 60-acre garden-style apartment complex had been put for sale this fall. If a real estate developer had bought the property, it likely would’ve become too expensive for current residents, Venezia said at the Tuesday meeting.
The county’s acquisition of the property will ensure that no residents are displaced and that rent increases for the 1,334 units — including 659 family-size apartments — are capped at no more than 3% a year.
The units currently have rents that are affordable to low-income households earning up to 60% of the area median income, which for 2021 is $77,400 for a family for four in Arlington.
“The shortage of affordable housing has been a chronic challenge for this region. By teaming up with Arlington County, Amazon can help be a part of the solution,” Catherine Buell, director of the Amazon Housing Equity Fund, said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.