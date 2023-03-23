Arlington County could soon see more multifamily homes popping up in areas where only single families have stood for generations.
On Wednesday, the board voted to pass the “Missing Middle” plan, which came from a county-ordered look into how more moderately priced homes could be brought into the county.
The board voted 5-0 in favor of the plan.
It kicks in starting in July and will allow 58 permits each year to be handed out in the county for housing such as townhomes, a duplex and other six-unit residential buildings to go up on sites that are currently zoned for single family detached homes. The annual cap of 58 permits will end in 2028.
The proposal has been a controversial one in the county, resulting in more than 200 people signing up to be a part of a public comment session last Saturday. With so many speakers, an extra session had to be held on Tuesday to make sure everyone who signed up could be heard.
“This is a big deal,” Arlington Board Chairman Christian Dorsey said.
Supporters of the plan, including the board members, said the zoning changes would bring in more options for families who can’t afford single family homes, which on average go for more than a million dollars in the county. Right now options are slim for moderately priced homes, since 75% percent of residential land is zone for single family homes, only according to the county.
Board member Katie Cristol said the changes will in many cases help government workers who are priced out of the housing market because she claimed the average price of a home in the county was nine times the salary of a first step GS-15 government worker last year.
“All of those young and not so young adults who have testified over the past few days that they don’t have a future in Arlington without zoning reform, they are not entitled newcomers who expect special treatment, nor do they have an unrealistic idea about the purchasing power that should be associated with their salaries. Rather they are the exact echo of the generations that built Arlington and who are now shut out for this community,” said Cristol.
Board member Matt de Ferranti also explained why he supports the county boards move to zone for more affordable housing.
“My vote in favor of moving forward is my strong support for an Arlington that is welcoming in its people, diverse in its communities and with opportunities for people from any and all walks of life,” de Ferranti said.
Those others in support also said it would do away with current government policies they claim discriminate against people of color.
“This does stand as a significant advancement toward dismantling government imposed barriers that are not serving a public purpose, and that are limiting our ability to fully realize our vision that’s based on inclusion and expanding opportunity,” Dorsey said.
Opponents, many of which are single family homeowners, expressed concerns ranging from increased traffic in neighborhoods, to strains on schools and infrastructure. Some also claimed the plan puts developers and people who don’t live in the county first, over current residents.
(5) comments
Arlington's chickens are coming home to roost. Personally I am glad that area is progressing. I live in an area where I strap on a bullet proof vest to buy groceries, so it's only fair that the rest of NOVA should have to...equity or equality, whatever.. I have recently invested in some chainmail too. Now can we get on that retirement equity already? I know some readers here have some TSP funds they can afford to share.
[thumbdown] It's all about their phony "Smart Growth" planning ideology and $, $$, and more $$$. Infill developers buy a small single family detached home on a decent size lot for $800,000, tear it down and build six town homes which they sell for $800,000 each. Neighbors and Arlington taxpayers pay the costs, whether dealing with increased stormwater, increased school population, increased traffic, and so on. Developers, real estate agents and brokers, builders (as usual) give nothing back. Another redevelopment scam which is wrapped in "equity", and "affordability". By the way, Arlington's Civic Federation just approved a resolution expressing no confidence in County Governement.
Unsurprising. The County's been upzoned and workforce and middle class gentrified out for going on 40 years, if not by smaller homes replaced by McMansions, or by smaller homes replaced by expensive townhouse clusters. Removed to P.W,, Loudoun, Spotsylvania via Express Lanes. This is just taking the infill to every neighborhood in the County. Majority of the County Board (of Supervisors) is retiring soon, what do they care? Most of the VIPs who are behind Missing Middle own one or more single family detached homes, including Board members. They all share the same Urbanist ideology which amounts to continually packing more people into the County, no matter what the social, economic, and environmental consequences.
These are clueless people. First of all, 58 units per year, so GS-15s can afford a home? You are making me laugh. These poor folks only make $144,128/year and are pretty much guaranteed step increases and COLA increases every year for 3 years. What about all the workers for your restaurants, hotels and shops? I guess those workers can live in live in Dumfries or Woodbridge, at least until they get shot or stabbed to death.
It says in the article 58 permits, per year, for multi family housing/townhomes/6 unit condos. until 2028 when the floodgates open.
Say goodbye to property values and say hello to increased crime!
