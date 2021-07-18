The Arlington County Board voted unanimously Saturday to officially rename Route 29 to Langston Boulevard within county boundaries.
Route 29 in Arlington runs from North Lynn Street to the western border of the county with the City of Falls Church.
The renaming of Route 29, known as Lee Highway throughout the County, comes after the Lee Highway Alliance working group of residents and business owners underwent an effort to determine a name that "better reflects Arlington County’s values, promotes equity, and is welcoming to all people who work on, live on, and/or visit the corridor," the county said in a news release.
The working group created an objective set of evaluation criteria to ensure that the public process of selecting a name was transparent, inclusive, and reflected a commitment to the values of public engagement in Arlington, the release said.
With the new name of Langston Boulevard, costs for new signage are estimated at $300,000, subject to final design and determination by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
(12) comments
$300,000 what a way to spend money could have went to feed the hungry
Haha, that’ll show em’….what losers these people are.
Yea the south lost why are we naming things after losers?
More ridiculous "wokeness" by the liberals who continue their failed liberal policies. Hey how about focusing on cracking down on crime to eliminate gang violence, improving schools and reducing taxes. Instead democrats do the opposite and then want to rename a road. Ridiculous.
Why don't you continue cracking down on bathroom rights, religious restaurants and hobby stores, and made up culture war farts in the wind?
GOP= party of no new ideas
The kinds of "new ideas" the woke Regressives are dreaming up really helps make the case that no new ideas are better.
They are doing all these things and getting rid of your white flag waivers who wanted slavery to continue. Naming things after civil war losers is hilariously sad, they should all be removed and forgotten, what a stain on our country the confederates are.
Democrats who control everything in Northern Virginia from Congress to local Boards of Supervisors want to rename anything that is remotely connected to slavery. In fact, the Virginia General Assembly renamed Rt 29 the 29th infantry Division Memorial Highway in 1993, commonly known outside Northern Virginia as the 29th Division Highway, or just Route 29.
https://www.americanroads.us/autotrails/leehighway.html
"David Carlisle Humphreys, a Lexington, VA native, suggested extending the Valley Turnpike (Shenandoah Valley’s main highway) to connect Gettysburg, PA and Chattanooga, TN, and naming it “Lee Highway.”
Lee Highway, Humphreys believed, was “a fitting and permanent memorial to and tribute of love, admiration, and respect for General Robert E. Lee from the people of Virginia.”
Lee Highway was formally outlined by the Virginia General Assembly in 1922 and was set to run from Washington, DC to Bristol, TN.
Throughout this time in American history, and as Black people started getting educated and building their own businesses and wealth, naming streets after and erecting statues of Confederate Generals was often seen as a means of intimidation."
--https://www.leehighwayalliance.com/how-lee-highway-got-named.html
I have no idea what you are trying to prove really. I mean, that is cool that the 29th Inf Div (a ARNG unit at Ft Belvoir) was getting a shoutout, but yeah....
I’m from another part of the the US where we don’t give names to every street. If it’s a route number, it doesn’t need a name, too. I never understood why VA did that. Who or what is Langston?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2021/06/17/lee-highway-langston-boulevard-arlington/
"Born in Louisa County, Va., to a wealthy White planter and a formerly enslaved woman of Native American and African American descent, Langston worked on the Underground Railroad in Ohio before winning a post as the clerk of a local township in 1855.
After recruiting Black soldiers to the Union Army during the Civil War, he was appointed to serve as inspector-general of the Freedmen’s Bureau, helping to provide education, jobs and housing to formerly enslaved people — including those in one such settlement in Arlington.
His career also included stops at Howard University, where he helped found its law school and served as its dean, and as president of what is now Virginia State University. In 1888, he ran for a seat in the House of Representatives and didn’t take office until 18 months into his term, amid allegations of voter suppression and intimidation aimed at his supporters."
Thx for the background info.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.