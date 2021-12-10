A 12-year-old boy faces charges of making threats over public airways after a phone call Wednesday morning to Potomac View Elementary School in Woodbridge.
Police say a voicemail was left Tuesday evening threatening potential violence towards the school.
Upon hearing the message the following day, school administration contacted police and detectives soon identified the 12-year-old suspect, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The threat was determined not credible.
The 12-year-old boy was charged Thursday and his case will be handled through juvenile court services.
School threats have been an ongoing problem around the region. Manassas Park City School buildings were closed Friday after a social media threat toward the high school. Police say they have identified the culprit, a Manassas Park High School student, and will be consulting with prosecutors on charges. Earlier this week, authorities investigated three separate threats at Stafford High School in one day. And last month, Prince William schools dealt with five threats in one week.
