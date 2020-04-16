Erik Gutshall, who served on the Arlington County Board since early 2018 and had been its vice chairman since the start of this year, died Thursday of brain cancer.
Gutshall, who would have turned 50 on April 28, resigned from office April 6 as he underwent treatment. He leaves behind his wife Renee and three children.
In a post on his Facebook page, his family wrote "it was only 8 weeks ago that Erik Gutshall received this diagnosis, leaving us too quickly but peacefully today surrounded in love by his family."
His resignation earlier this month, while not unexpected, provoked a wave of sadness among civic leadership in the community.
“Erik was just hitting his stride – his voice will be missed,” said Jay Fisette, who served 20 years on the County Board and was succeeded by Gutshall. “He had enormous capacity to lead – both to see the big picture and envision the future, and to dig into the specifics and make things happen.”
During his tenure, Gutshall was active on a number of issues, perhaps none more so than affordable housing and an effort to retain the so-called “missing middle,” those who find themselves increasingly priced out of Arlington, but earning too much to qualify for affordable housing.
