The Arlington County Fair opened Wednesday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center and Park.
Now in its fourth decade, the event attracts more than 125,000 visitors a year and features competitive exhibits, rides, live music, local vendors and more.
The fair, with a theme this year of "A Fair for All," opened with a formal ceremony and ribbon-cutting on Wednesday afternoon that celebrated unity in diversity and the spirit of inclusivity, according to a news release.
Highlights of this year’s fair include:
- The New District Brewing Co.'s family-friendly beer garden features beer and wines along with a Root Beer Float Fire Truck that both kids and adults can enjoy.
- The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts' ArtMobile exhibit, "Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection."
- A Night Market on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 5-10 p.m., where local makers will showcase their creations.
- Sensory-friendly hours will provide a calm and welcoming environment on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sunday, Aug., 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These hours are dedicated to creating a space without lights or sounds, with the addition of Arlington County’s Therapeutic Recreation Office's sensory tent for additional comfort and calming activities.
- The Indoor Vendor Showcase features over 75 local vendors in the Thomas Jefferson Gym.
- Punch Bowl Social introduces an indoor pop-up park, while partner Nova Systemic sponsors a hands-on STEM area catering to kids of all ages.
- Performances by Drew Blue Shoes and Rocknoceros and other local talent.
- Odyssey Events' Axe Throwing.
- eBike rides with BikeArlington.
- Pie-eating contest with Livin’ the Pie Life and the Arlington Jaycees
For more details about transportation and parking, hotels, daily schedule of events, and operating hours, or to purchase ride tickets, visit the Fair website.
(2) comments
The pandering is next level.
Give them a break, the rich libs who work across the river but still telework in their underwear are just trying to feel better about their privilege. This reminds me of a great quote from Rafia Zakaria's book Against White Feminism as she describes white feminist women in today's America. "someone who refuses to consider the role that whiteness and the racial privilege attached to it have played and continue to play in universalizing white feminist concerns, agendas, and beliefs as being those of all feminism and all feminists." She goes on to discuss why white feminism is messed up and why it should be dismantled.
